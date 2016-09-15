Shoppers hunt for bargains among thousands of children’s items at Upscale Weesale

Mothers, grandmothers and future moms packed the aisles at the Upscale Weesale children’s consignment sale Wednesday and Thursday to stock their children’s fall and winter wardrobes and nurseries.
The sale, which started 17 years ago, features nearly 90,000 items for children, including clothing, shoes, nursery items, toys, Halloween costumes, coats and equipment from 850 consignors.
More than 800 shoppers filled the building, formerly occupied by a grocery store and gym, Wednesday evening at the Shiland Village Shopping Center.
The sale continues through the weekend. Sale hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Most of the items will be 50 percent off Saturday and Sunday.
