Food Truck Friday tonight in Rock Hill; 1 more in October after spring postponement

Food Truck Friday is tonight in downtown Rock Hill – but it is not the last event for 2016.
The popular monthly draw held the third Friday of each month during warm weather runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at Fountain Park.
Some 30 food trucks will be on hand, along with beer and wine concessions. The event will also feature face-painting, balloon art, bubble art and other activities.
The park is open and remains host to the event, despite the $1 million fountain’s being closed for repairs.
There will be a last 2016 Food Truck Friday event Oct. 21, after rain forced cancellation of the event in May.
For more information go to onlyinoldtown.com.
