PHOTOS: College cyclists race for national championships at Velodrome

Members of the Belmont Abbey College men's cycling team race Saturday at Rock Hill's Velodrome for the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
Erica Allar from Piedmont College in Demorest, Ga., wins the 500-meter time trial race Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill's Velodrome.
Zachary Carlson, center, from Marian University in Indianapolis wins a USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championship title in the 1km time trial alongside Marian teammates, from left, Conor Klupar, Jordan Marhanka and Daniel Nesbitt. Joshua Buchel from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Tex., second from right, wins third place.
Zoe Mullins from Milligan College in Elizabethton, Tenn. races Saturday at Rock Hill's Velodrome.
Natalia Franco from Colorado Mesa University reacts during a race Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill's Velodrome.
Jessica Prinner from Piedmont College in Demorest, Ga., races Saturday at Rock Hill's Velodrome.
Cyclers from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo. race Saturday in the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at the Rock Hill Velodrome.
A cyclist races Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at the Rock Hill Velodrome.
College cyclists from around the country gathered at Rock Hill’s Velodrome Saturday for the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
Healey Miller races Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill's Velodrome.
College cyclists from around the country gathered at Rock Hill’s Velodrome Saturday for the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
A Marian University cyclist adjusts her helmet Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
A cyclist stays hydrated before a race Saturday at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
College cycling teams converged in Rock Hill Saturday for the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at the Velodrome.
A cyclist prepares to race Saturday at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
College cycling teams competed Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
A Marion University cyclist adjusts his medal Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
Cyclists hug before an awards ceremony Saturday at Rock Hill’s Velodrome at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
A Marian University cyclist is congratulated Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
Erica Allar, center, shows off her national championship medal Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
A cyclist warms up before a race Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
College cycling teams from around the country gathered Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill’s Velodrome.
A cycling team races Saturday at Rock Hill’s Velodrome at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
Cyclists race around the 250-meter track at the Rock Hill Velodrome Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
A cycling team races at Rock Hill’s Velodrome Saturday at USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships.
Members of the Fort Lewis College cycling team from Durango, Colo. race Saturday at the USA Cycling Collegiate Track National Championships at Rock Hill's Velodrome.
