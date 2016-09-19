York County landfill opens new collection site, brush pile area

The York County landfill Monday debuted a new collection site that authorities promise to be safe and effective.
The site, created by the York County Solid Waste Disposal Division, is located in the center of the main working hub of the landfill in York.
Citizens will see eight green boxes to separate materials, including household waste, metal, electronics, white goods (major appliances) and carpet. The collection area creates a organized traffic flow, according to county officials, and a safe space to unload from a vehicle.
“It has has been a goal for this division to create a way for citizens to be able to stop unloading by hand in the transfer station due to safety concerns,” said Tim Walling, solid waste recovery supervisor. “This has been a two-year project to create a centralized drop-off for materials in one controlled and safe location.”
Employees removed discarded logs and stumps from the site before filling it with soil. The county’s road maintenance division then prepared the area with asphalt.
Additionally, the solid waste division completed work on a new brush pile area. The two-year project will allow the county to store 90,000 tons of brush in the event of severe weather.
