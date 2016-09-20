Public service Thursday for Clinton students killed in bus crash

Clinton College will hold a memorial service Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the campus gym to honor the two students killed in a bus crash in North Carolina Saturday.
The bus was carrying members of the Ramah Juco Academy football team and others when the bus crashed into a guardrail and bridge after a tire blew, police said. The crash was so severe that four people died and more than 40 were injured.
Clinton students Devonte Gibson and Tito Hamilton died in the crash. Lamont Darice Hicks, 8, and bus driver Brian Andre Kirkpatrick also died.
Many other Clinton students who were on the bus also were hurt. The crash remains under federal and state investigation.
