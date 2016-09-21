York County ‘closely monitoring’ gas shortage, maintaining supply for public safety

The York County Office of Emergency Management is “closely monitoring” the recent gas shortage in to keep an adequate supply available for county public safety operations, including response to fires, accidents and emergencies.
Emergency management officials said they were working with other agencies inside and outside the county to make sure officials had enough fuel for public safety vehicles.
County officials said they were prepared to divert fuel supplies away from lesser-needed services to make sure emergency vehicles had the resources they need to respond.
Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes said that distinction of priority would be made depending on the situation and task at hand. The decisions made would only affect fuel owned by York County at its fuel depots, he said, not the private sector.
“When we need to make hard decisions on what needs to be done, vehicles that don’t serve a critical role would be a part of that,” said Haynes. “It depends on what’s going on at the particular time. The core services are about protecting lives.”
Local gas stations in York County have been waiting for new deliveries of gas to satisfy a renewed rush of customers after a section of a major pipeline in Alabama was found to be leaking at least 336,000 gallons of gasoline.
Colonial Pipeline said it is beginning construction of a temporary pipeline that will bypass a leaking section of its main gasoline pipeline in Shelby County, Ala.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments