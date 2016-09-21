Photos: Firefighters monitored for health during training in York County

The Flint Hill Fire Department prepares for a live burn Tuesday night at the new York County Fire Training Academy.
Stephanie Marks Martell
The Flint Hill Fire Department and the Fort Mill Rescue Squad conducted a live burn Tuesday night at the new York County Fire Training Academy. The Fort Mill Rescue Squad conducted training with the new firefighter rehabilitation and protocol which will provide health monitoring and medical services for York County fire departments in the field.
Firefighters participate in training Tuesday that included a live burn.
Matt Drescher, an EMT with the Fort Mill Rescue Squad, monitors Flint Hill fire fighters from the new firefighter rehabilitation trailer during a live burn Tuesday night at the new York County Fire Training Academy.
Alexa Cibbarelli of the Flint Hill Fire Department prepares for a live burn Tuesday night at the York County Fire Training Academy.
Alexa Cibbarelli of the Flint Hill Fire Department prepares for a live burn Tuesday night at the York County Fire Training Academy.
Brent Hucks of the Flint Hill Fire Department has his gear rechecked before resuming training on a live burn held Tuesday night at the York County Fire Academy.
