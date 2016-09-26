Photos: Clover residents march for peace, unity

Clover Police officer KJ Cole prays with demonstrators as Clover residents march against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Six-year-old Zarielle Adams holds her sign high as Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Six-year-old Zarielle Adams holds her sign high as Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Michael Mulwee of Private Barryman Jenkins Camp No. 1863 Dallas, N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans marches along as Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Angie McClure marches for unity as Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Kia McDaniel and others march Sunday in Clover in a protest against injustice, police brutality and gun violence. Marchers were black and white and represented a variety of age groups. Members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Order of Confederate Rose took part in the march. Marchers and police prayed together before the demonstration, and demonstrators often encouraged each other with hugs.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
Clover residents hold a demonstration against injustice, police brutality and gun violence Sunday 9-25-2016.
