Rock Hill schools leader earns contract extension by ‘energizing community’

The Rock Hill school board voted Monday to extend Superintendent Kelly Pew’s contract to 2020, citing organizational changes and decisions they say “energized the community.”
Pew, who was hired in May 2014 at an annual salary of $180,000, received the one-year contract extension after a closed meeting of the school board held to discuss her performance.
Chairman Jim Vining said in a statement that the board appreciates Pew’s visibility in the schools and community. Her contract is now extended until June 30, 2020.
“We are pleased with Dr. Pew’s performance this year,” said Vining. “We believe the organizational changes, plans for academic improvement and choice school initiatives are in the right direction and have energized the community.”
Vining also recognized Pew’s work at recent town hall meetings, school equity discussions and her work with the budget.
Pew replaced Lynn Moody, who resigned to become superintendent in the Rowan/Salisbury school system in North Carolina.
Pew was the former superintendent in the Pickens County School District.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
