African-Americans in Rock Hill respond to Donald Trump

Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff's Office spent 13 hours on the roof of Chick-fil-A on Dave Lyle Boulevard on Friday as part of a fund raiser for Special Olympics. Donations collected from patrons will benefit Special Olympics athletes and their families.
Thursday, hundreds of protesters continued to march through uptown Charlotte, demonstrating against police violence. The mostly peaceful protesting happened in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott being shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer.
Winthrop University President Dan Mahony delivered the State of the University address Thursday at Byrnes Auditorium, where he discussed the university's strategic plans. Among the goals, Mahony hopes to find ways to help reduce student debt, recruit a more "diverse" student body and staff, initiate new programs to reach non-traditional students, improve on-campus salaries and provide more access to technology.
Tara Ostrowski received three years of probation and drug treatment after burying her dead baby in her Rock Hill yard. She is back in jail after allegedly violating probation with guns and ammunition in her home.
The Roasting Company opened its doors in the former historic Gulf Station on Oakland Avenue this week. The restaurant specializes in rotisserie chicken, vegetables, lunch and dinner specials with a hint of Costa Rican flavor, along with a full bar.