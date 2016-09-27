Scott background shows domestic violence allegations, weapon conviction

Keith Lamont Scott’s wife got a protective order against him last year after telling court officials he had beaten family members and threatened to kill them with his gun.
In court papers on file in Gaston County, Rakeyia Scott alleged that her husband had a 9 millimeter gun, and that on Oct. 2, 2015, he threatened to use it.
“He hit my 8 year old in the head a total of 3 times with is fist ...” Scott’s wife wrote in her motion for a protective order. “He kicked me and threaten to kill us last night with his gun. He said he is a ‘killer’ and we should know that.”
Rakeyia Scott also said her husband was a felon, and that he did not have a permit for his gun.
Scott, 43, was shot Sept. 20 by a Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officer during a confrontation that started when undercover officers saw him smoking what appeared to be marijuana and holding a gun in his car at The Village at College Downs apartment complex on Old Concord Road, in northeast Charlotte. His death sparked protesting, some violent, across the city.
Scott’s family has said he did not own a gun, but police said they recovered a gun at the scene of the shooting.
In 2015 the court ordered Scott to stay away from his wife’s home and workplace, and the schools of his children. About two weeks later, on Oct. 16, Scott’s wife dismissed the complaint against him, saying “he is no longer a threat to me and my family.”
It was not the first time she sought court protection. In an April 5, 2004, request for a domestic violence protective order filed in Mecklenburg County, she wrote: “My husband Keith Scott assaulted me several times by stabbing me in the back almost puncturing my lungs, he sliced me ear and bruised my body.”
The court concluded that there was a danger of domestic violence towards his wife and granted her a protective order. The order prohibited Scott from harassing or threatening his wife or family, or visiting their residence, workplace or the children’s schools.
The Observer has reported that Scott was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2005, after he shot and injured a man in San Antonio, Texas. He fired more than 10 rounds from a 9-millimeter pistol, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told the Observer.
Scott was sentenced to seven years in prison for the assault and for subsequently trying to evade arrest. Documents show that he unsuccessfully petitioned the court for a sentence reduction, arguing that he was acting in self-defense and trying to protect his family. Scott got out of prison in 2011.
The gun police say they found in Scott’s possession last week after he was fatally shot by an officer was reported stolen, multiple sources confirmed to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
The gun was reportedly stolen in a residential breaking and entering, WBTV reports, adding that sources also say the man accused of stealing the gun was interviewed and is on record stating he sold the gun to Scott. CMPD officials did not return calls seeking confirmation the gun was stolen.
Whether Scott had a gun at the time he was shot has been a key point in the raging controversy over the CMPD shooting of Scott. His daughter Lyric Scott’s viral video about the shooting of her father catapulted the incident to national prominence.
“The police just shot my daddy four times for being black... ! My daddy ain’t do nothing. He ain’t got no (expletive) gun...! He in the damn car reading a (expletive) book.”
Neighborhood residents said Scott was reading a book but police said no book had been recovered from the scene.
On the video, a man can be heard saying: “My brother don't own a...gun, (he’s) scared of guns......”
After the shooting family and neighbors described Scott as quiet family man.
