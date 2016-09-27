Meet Jake: York County’s new ‘spokesdog’

Something changes for Jake when he’s on display. His colleagues say he likes attention.
So when Jake strolls into the office, a school or a local meeting, he tends to hold himself up a little higher, a little more dignified.
So goes the office of the official “spokesdog” of York County Animal Control.
Jake has previously served as the spokesdog for three cities in California: Victorville, Adelanto and Hesperia.
“He’s very engaging, he loves being on show,” said Suzanne Edson, Animal Control supervisor and Jake’s owner. “When he walks into a meeting, he goes from being a wandering dog, normal on a leash to suddenly being ‘I’m the center of attention,’ being very regal.”
Jake, a 10-year-old Australian shepherd, will be York County’s official “barksperson” when it comes to educating the public on all matters pet adoption, safety, spaying and neutering, and the animal control division.
The fun-loving pooch, who has also served in a similar role for three cities in California prior to Edson’s move to York County, is available for appearances at community groups, schools or other related occasions.
These are the kinds of dogs that shelters get.
Suzanne Edson, Animal Control supervisor
Jake and his sister Miley were both rescued from a hoarding house in 2012, thanks to an undercover operation that Edson participated in. Both dogs were living with close to 40 others in a two-bedroom mobile home.
Edson said it took a while for both dogs to receive their proper vaccinations. And when Jake and Miley were available for adoption, Edson said she felt drawn to the two of them.
She adopted them in June 2012 and has loved both of them ever since. Miley will serve as backup spokesdog whenever Jake is unavailable, like she did at a recent Girl Scouts meeting.
“One thing that really attracted me to Jake was that he was so anxious to please,” said Edson. “He’d do whatever he could do. ... These are the kinds of dogs that shelters get.”
Edson, who also lives with two cats, took the job leading York County Animal Control about five weeks ago.
