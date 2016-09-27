Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 29, 2016

▪ Lando-Manetta Mills History Center will host its annual Lando Days festival and Car Show 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 3801 Lando Road. Car Show signups begin at 9 a.m.
The festival includes mini train rides, bouncy huts, museum tours, the Chester Gun and 6th SC Volunteers and live music all day. Vendors will be on hand and door prizes will be given.
Barbecue, hot dog plates and baked goods available for sale. Free admission. For information, call 803-789-6361.
Special events
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism will host a Free Family Movie Night featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” shown on a large screen outdoors at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Cherry Park soccer field No.5. Before the movie, games for the family will be offered from 5:30-7 p.m. Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action and violence. Bring a blanket or chair. The concession stand will be open with pizza by the slice and other food items. For information, call 803-329-5620.
▪ Professional genealogist Brent Holcomb, editor of The South Carolina Magazine of Ancestral Research since 1977, will lead a workshop on records and sources for conducting genealogy in South Carolina from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at the York County Library in Rock Hill. Holcomb is the author or co-author of more than 100 books on the Carolinas. A selection of his works will be available for sale and signing at the event. To register, call 803-981-5845 or go to www.yclibrary.org.
▪ The American Legion Frank Roach Post No. 34 will host an all veterans’ family fun day and Crazy Kidz Carnival, 2-5:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The free event includes live music, face painting, balloon artist, corn hole, inflatables, food and prizes. All area veterans and their families are invited.
▪ Black Authors Expo will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct 8 at Union Baptist Church, 1195 Hands Mill Road, Rock Hill. Event features author readings, book sales and signings, door prizes, and gifts for all. Tickets are $12 of which a $1 will go to the American Cancer Society. For tickets, call Cleopatra Allen at 240-463-4314.
▪ The South Carolina Film Commission will host a special screening of “Outcast” episodes one and two from season one at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sylvia Theater in York. The “Outcast” crew has been filming in York County. Free admission, popcorn, drinks and giveaways.
▪ Little Miss-Teen Miss Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Tega Cay and York County will be held in conjunction with the Little Miss-Teen Miss Lancaster and Chester Pageant on Oct. 9. Girls ages 3-19 from the tri-county area who would like to to compete can get applications at www.littlemisssc.com or for more information, email lauraepatterson85@yahoo.com or jefandniki@comporium.net.
Fundraisers
▪ Clover Wesleyan Church will have a yard, baked goods and hot dog sale Saturday at the church, at South Main Street and Parkview Lane. To place an order, call 803-675-8032.
▪ Epiphany Lutheran Church will host its fifth annual Oktoberfest, 3-7 p.m. Saturday featuring traditional German food, beer and music, at the church on West Main Street, Rock Hill. Bounce house for children. Free parking and admission. Accepting canned-goods donations for local food pantries.
▪ The Fort Mill YMCA will host a community yard sale 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Y in Baxter Village. All proceeds will go to the 2017 annual campaign.
▪ York Preparatory Academy will host a Fall Festival Saturday at the school, Golden Gate Court Rock Hill. The all-day event includes a 5K fun run, inflatables, car show, hay rides, petting zoo, fish fry, concessions and more. Open to the community.
▪ Tega Cay Lions will have a raffle to benefit diabetes, vision, youth and literacy programs. Tickets are $100 and only 300 will be sold. Prizes are: first, $10,000; second, $3,500 and third, $1,500. The drawing will be 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Tega Cay Fall Festival. You do not have to be present to win. For tickets go to tegacaylions.wix.com/tegacaylions or call 803-369-3013.
▪ Clover Wesleyan Church will have its inaugural Chili Cookoff, 5 p.m. Oct. 8. Winner will get a prize. Cost is $10 to enter and contestants must bring 10 quarts of chili and extension cord. Admission to the tasting, which includes cornbread and tea, is $7, adults; $5, age 70 and older; $4, ages 4-12 and free, age 3 and younger. To enter, call 803-371-8351.
Meetings
▪ A called meeting of the Bethel Rural Fire District Board will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bethel Fire Station.
▪ Daffodil varieties will be the topic of First Friday in the Garden, 11 a.m. Oct. 7, at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program.
Voter registration
▪ North Central Family Medical Center offers voter registration 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 1131 Saluda St., Rock Hill. Walk in or call 803-325-7744 ext. 236 for an appointment. The last day to register is Oct. 8.
Classes
▪ St. John’s United Methodist Church will offer Line Dance classes, 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 at the church, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. Open to all ages and experience levels. Written dance steps will be provided. Cost is $20 and proceeds go to the youth. Park in White Street parking lot to enter the St. John’s Center. Register the first night of class. Classes begin promptly at 7 p.m. For information, contact Pat at 803-372-1315 or pathollisgrant@cs.com
Support groups
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
