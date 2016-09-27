Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 29, 2016

0:58 York County cops take to the roof for Special Olympics Pause

1:22 Clover School District Community YMCA sneak peek

1:41 Clover woman paints yard after Charlotte shooting, protests

0:47 Protesters march through uptown Charlotte in wake of police shooting

0:44 Friday morning appears normal in Charlotte

1:02 Winthrop students: tuition, technology key points of Mahony address

2:17 Mahony: Winthrop provides 'stellar student experience' in Rock Hill

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:19 Rock Hill eatery specializing in rotisserie chicken opens in former Gulf Station

0:22 Outdoor pool getting filled at the new aquatic center in Lake Wylie, SC