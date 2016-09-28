Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

During a protest at Winthrop University, students said they want the board of trustees to change the name of Tillman Hall, one of Winthrop's oldest and most prominent buildings, because its namesake was a notorious racist. Tillman Hall was formerly known as Main Building until the 1960s, when the name was changed in memory of Benjamin Tillman, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. senator, who was instrumental in starting Winthrop in the late 1800s.