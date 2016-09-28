Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

During a protest at Winthrop University, students said they want the board of trustees to change the name of Tillman Hall, one of Winthrop's oldest and most prominent buildings, because its namesake was a notorious racist. Tillman Hall was formerly known as Main Building until the 1960s, when the name was changed in memory of Benjamin Tillman, a former South Carolina governor and U.S. senator, who was instrumental in starting Winthrop in the late 1800s.
York County cops take to the roof for Special Olympics

Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff's Office spent 13 hours on the roof of Chick-fil-A on Dave Lyle Boulevard on Friday as part of a fund raiser for Special Olympics. Donations collected from patrons will benefit Special Olympics athletes and their families.

Mahony: Winthrop provides 'stellar student experience' in Rock Hill

Winthrop University President Dan Mahony delivered the State of the University address Thursday at Byrnes Auditorium, where he discussed the university's strategic plans. Among the goals, Mahony hopes to find ways to help reduce student debt, recruit a more "diverse" student body and staff, initiate new programs to reach non-traditional students, improve on-campus salaries and provide more access to technology.

