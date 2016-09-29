DSS: How you can help 6 Rock Hill children in protective custody

The York County Department of Social Services has released three hotline numbers to help concerned citizens donate to help six children who were put in protective custody earlier this week.
Six children were taken from a Rock Hill home Sunday after York County deputies found they were living with no running water and little food.
Marilyn Matheus, director of media relations at the DSS, said monetary gifts are always preferred, which keeps the department from having a surplus of other items.
Matheus released the following numbers to reach agents who can help donate money or items.
▪ Myra Drennan — 803-909-7723
▪ Vickie Jackson — 803-909-7824
▪ Sandra Goodman — 803-909-7722
▪ York County Department of Social Services — 803-909-7446
York County sheriff’s deputies were called to a Porter Road home near Rock Hill on Sunday after they received an anonymous call to check on the children, ages 8 months to 8 years, and the living conditions.
A deputy met with the father, who allowed the deputy inside a home that smelled of garbage, urine and feces, according to a sheriff’s report. The father told the deputy the home had not had running water for three or four weeks.
