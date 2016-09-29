Legendary Rock Hill barber is crime victim

After marching to Tillman Hall on Wednesday, Winthrop University students in Rock Hill said they are sad, fearful and "full of rage" over recent police shootings of black men, and said they want the current climate of police brutality to change. The students chanted "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace." During tearful discussions, a man challenged the students and said they need to protest in Charlotte, stating "all lives matter, not just black lives."