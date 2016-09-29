Legendary Rock Hill barber is crime victim

After marching to Tillman Hall on Wednesday, Winthrop University students in Rock Hill said they are sad, fearful and "full of rage" over recent police shootings of black men, and said they want the current climate of police brutality to change. The students chanted "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace." During tearful discussions, a man challenged the students and said they need to protest in Charlotte, stating "all lives matter, not just black lives."
Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff's Office spent 13 hours on the roof of Chick-fil-A on Dave Lyle Boulevard on Friday as part of a fund raiser for Special Olympics. Donations collected from patrons will benefit Special Olympics athletes and their families.
Thursday, hundreds of protesters continued to march through uptown Charlotte, demonstrating against police violence. The mostly peaceful protesting happened in the wake of Keith Lamont Scott being shot and killed by a Charlotte police officer.