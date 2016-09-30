Pickup fatally struck pedestrian at Dave Lyle Blvd., Anderson Road in Rock Hill, police say

Police were investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the Dave Lyle Boulevard and Anderson Road interchange Friday evening.
At about 7:30 p.m., Rock Hill police and fire crews, as well as Piedmont EMS responded to the scene. They found a male victim, believed to be about 60 years old, who had been fatally struck by a pickup truck. The victim was attempting to cross the road at the time of the accident, according to a statement from Executive Officer Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
There were no other injuries.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, police were still investigating. Because of heavy traffic in the area, police were asking motorists to use caution or avoid using Dave Lyle Boulevard inbound toward downtown.
Anderson Road was flowing normally.
The York County Coroner’s Office was notified.
