Disc golf’s best players gather in Rock Hill

Professional disc golfer Zach Melton practices Friday for the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 8 at Winthrop University.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Professional disc golfer Dustin Keegan practices Friday for the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 8 at Winthrop University.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Professional disc golfer Zach Melton practices Friday for the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 8 at Winthrop University.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Professional disc golfer Dustin Keegan practices Friday for the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 8 at Winthrop University.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tyler Cerrito of Charlotte plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University. The United States Disc Golf Championship is Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Travis Chumley plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University. The United States Disc Golf Championship is Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Travis Chumley plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Josh Coghill plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University. The United States Disc Golf Championship is Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tray Desnoyer plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University. The United States Disc Golf Championship is Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Travis Chumley plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University. The United States Disc Golf Championship is Wednesday through Saturday, Oct. 8.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Paul McBeth of Huntington Beach, Calif. plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University. The United States Disc Golf Championship will be Wednesday through Oct. 8 at Winthrop.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Paul McBeth of Huntington Beach, Calif., plays disc golf Friday at Winthrop University. McBeth and others will compete next week, from Wednesday-Saturday, in the U.S. Disc Golf Championship on the Winthrop course, located near Winthrop Coliseum.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Professional disc golfer Zach Melton of Gray, Tenn., practices Friday for the United States Disc Golf Championship at Winthrop’s course.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Professional disc golfer Dustin Keegan of Eugene, Oregon, practices Friday for the United States Disc Golf Championship Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 8 at Winthrop University.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Comments