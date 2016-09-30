Local

Disc golf’s best players gather in Rock Hill

The country’s best disc golf players are in Rock Hill preparing for the 2016 U.S. Disc Golf Championship at the Winthrop University Gold Course, located near Winthrop Coliseum. The 18-hole course begins and ends at Winthrop Lake. The championship begins Wednesday and ends Saturday, Oct. 8. For more information on the championship, including spectator information, visit usdgc.com.

