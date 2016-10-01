Victim ID’d in fatal pedestrian accident along Dave Lyle Boulevard

- Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday evening near downtown Rock Hill.
According to the York County Coroner’s Office, John Talford, 65, of Rock Hill, was walking near the intersection of Dave Lyle Boulevard and Anderson Road when he was hit by a pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the incident.
At about 7:30 p.m., Rock Hill police and fire crews, as well as Piedmont EMS, responded to the scene. Talford was attempting to cross the road at the time of the accident, according to a statement from Executive Officer Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
There were no other injuries.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments