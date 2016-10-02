Report: Serious crime dropped at Winthrop University in 2015

The number of serious crimes reported at Winthrop University has dropped, according to an annual campus safety report sent to students late last week.
The reported number of forcible sex offenses dropped from seven to two in 2015, with one of those reports later determined to be unfounded, according to campus police.
Meanwhile, there were no reports of murder/non-negligent manslaughter, non-forcible sex offense, robbery, aggravated assault, motor vehicle thefts or arson, according to the report.
While the statistics reflect all reported crimes, they do not necessarily mean a crime actually occurred or that arrests and/or convictions resulted.
“Students are understandably concerned about their safety on a university campus away from home,” the report states. “We at Winthrop understand this concern, and accept our responsibility to employ safety and security measures to help ensure that our students enjoy their years at Winthrop, and that their stay be as free as possible from threats to their well-being.”
There were four reports of burglary in 2015, with two reports coming on campus or in a residence hall and two reported from off campus.
No hate crimes were reported in 2015, according to the report. Hate crimes are broken down by prejudice, including race, gender, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, ethnicity and disability.
Winthrop University police made 18 arrests in regard to liquor law violations in 2015, the report states. That’s half as many arrests as they made for the same violation in 2014. Meanwhile, there was one arrest for a weapons law violation last year.
There were no reports of domestic violence or dating violence, but there was one report of stalking.
Campus security had become an issue of concern and protest earlier this year after an attempted armed robbery of a student in February in the same area where another student was sexually assaulted in 2014. In response to the robbery, where a student ended up losing her cellphone to an armed suspect, students started an online petition calling for more safety measures on campus near Margaret Nance residence hall.
Early on Oct. 31, 2014, another young woman was attacked and sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the same parking lot. Students witnessed the assault from a dorm room window after hearing the victim’s screams and called 911. John Tyrone Roddey Jr., 24, was arrested and pled guilty earlier this year to kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct, and he received a 20-year prison sentence.
In response to concerns over the incidents, the university announced a call tower would be placed behind Nance residence hall.
The report says there are 42 outdoor emergency telephones strategically located throughout the campus, which are connected directly to the Winthrop University Police Department. The report says additional sites are being considered for outdoor emergency phones.
