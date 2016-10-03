Booze, yes; government, no: Chester won’t vote on manager; alcohol sales still on ballot

Chester County voters will not decide in November whether to keep an elected supervisor in charge of county operations or to change to a hired manager government.
County officials did not meet the required deadlines for public notice about the potential change in government, Chester’s elections director said.
That means that at least for the next two years, Chester County will continue to be led by an elected supervisor who runs all county departments and leads the county council, said Terry Graham, director of Chester County Voter Registration and Elections office.
“The bottom line is, it will not be on the ballot in November,” Graham said.
A ballot initiative asking voters whether to allow Sunday alcohol sales in Chester County did meet the deadline and will be on the ballot, Graham said.
Some members of the Chester County Council this summer had pushed to add a potential change to the ballot, saying that the public wanted to return to a county manager-type government that Chester County briefly used more than a decade ago.
Chester County is one of just a few South Carolina counties that is run by an elected supervisor, rather than a county manager hired by the county council.
County supervisor Shane Stuart was elected in 2015, unseating longtime supervisor Carlisle Roddey.
County Council member Alex Oliphant said that the push was on a tight deadline anyway, and that any potential vote to change must be done correctly.
“It has to be done correctly, or it could come back and void an election,” Oliphant said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
