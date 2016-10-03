Voters in 3 York County precincts moved to new polling places

Some voters in Fort Mill, Clover and Rock Hill will receive new voter registration cards to reflect a change in polling places for the November elections.
All voters in the Clover, Fort Mill No. 1 and Fairground precincts will be moved to a new polling location, according to the York County Voter Registration Office.
The changes are necessary due to overcrowding, inaccessibility and/or old locations that were no longer available for future use. Voters are encouraged to discard their old voter registration cards when they receive the new one.
The name and address of the new voting location will be on the bottom of the blue portion of the card. All voters must go to their new location for the General Election on Nov. 8.
The new polling locations are:
▪ Clover Precinct, formerly voting at the Clover School District Office, now at First Baptist Church of Clover, 117 S Main St., Clover, SC 29710
▪ Fort Mill No. 1, formerly voting at Fort Mill Town Hall, now at Fort Mill Church of God, 221 Academy St., Fort Mill, SC 29715
▪ Fairgrounds, formerly voting at the Frank Roach Post 34 American Legion, Boyd Hill Baptist Church, 315 Glenn St., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments