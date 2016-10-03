Legendary Rock Hill teacher, historian Billy White dies at 87

William Boyce “Billy” White, a legendary York County teacher who became the only person ever to be recognized twice as the South Carolina state teacher of the year, died Saturday in Virginia. White was 87.
White’s legacy on students reached from law to politics to courthouses to the sports world.
Chris Low, a Rock Hill native and award-winning sportswriter who now works for ESPN.com, said White’s profound dedication to pushing students to high expectations was unmatched.
White taught history and English at Rock Hill High School from 1969 to 1986, after years of teaching at Winthrop Training School and in Clover schools.
“He made English and European History come alive as only he could, and I couldn’t wait to get to his classroom every day,” Low wrote in a statement.
“He challenged you in a way that you never wanted to let him down, and his life lessons were some of the same ones I try to teach my own kids,” Low wrote.
“To this day, every article I write for ESPN, I do so with it in mind that Mr. White will be the one reading and grading it. He was a treasure for all of us at Rock Hill High who had the honor of learning under him,” Low wrote.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan honored White along with a presidential scholar student from Rock Hill.
Winthrop Training School was a teaching school run by Winthrop University for decades until it closed around 1970, yet White stayed close with many of the alums who went on to stellar careers.
One of White’s students at Winthrop Training School was Circuit Court Judge John C. Hayes III.
“I know I still put into practice much of what he taught me about English, sometimes consciously and, more often, as a simple instilled principle,” Hayes said.
“Billy White was more than a teacher to our class,” Hayes said. “He was a friend and a mentor.”
White was so beloved by H. Sadler Poe, a Winthrop Training School graduate who attended prestigious Princeton University before a long career in practicing and teaching law in Atlanta, that Poe created a scholarship at Princeton in White’s honor.
It was White who encouraged Poe to go to Princeton - an almost unheard of journey in those days in 1960s.
“He loved to teach - he had a love and affection for his students,” Sadler Poe said. “He affected so many lives.”
White played the organ for decades at three Rock Hill churches. A Rock Hill native, he authored several historical works on Rock Hill, York County and its people, especially the heritage of Presbyterians and Scots-Irish settlers.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m Tuesday at Laurelwood Cemetery in Rock Hill. The family will receive friends afterward at First Presbyterian Church.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
