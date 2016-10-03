Lancaster man arrested on child porn charges

A Lancaster man was arrested last month on five charges of child pornography, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Randy John Washburn, 54, was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16, according to a news release issued Monday.
Washburn possessed photographs of child pornography, according to investigators. He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.
The S.C. Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.
The State Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted with the arrest.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
