York County Council votes against property tax increase

The York County Council on Monday opposed a motion that would increase the property tax rate to cover the costs of incoming court officers and overtime at the detention center.
Instead, council members voted to dip into the general fund to provide the cost for York County Sheriff Bruce Bryant to hire six new deputies to bolster courtroom security.
Council members roundly approved the idea that security should be beefed up in courtrooms, but some held concerns of how to pay for it.
“I think we’re rushing to judgment to raise the millage,” said council member Christi Cox. “We need to figure out all options to fund it before we put it in the hands of the people.”
Council members voted 6-1 to defeat the motion, which considered a property tax increase.
The current property tax rate in York County is .632. That means homeowners pay $632 in property tax on a $100,000 home.
Cox recommended that the motion go to the Finance and Operations committee in order to consider all available options, including asking the state for funds.
The cost of hiring six new deputies is about $220,000, plus the cost of benefits.
Council member Bruce Henderson said there was too much danger to not consider the deputies.
“It could be a terrorist, could be domestic, it could be someone who wakes up on the wrong side of the bed one day,” he said. “The evil is here, and we need to confront it.”
Family Court upgrades
The council also signed off on adding $1.5 million to the plan to construct a new Family Court building in Rock Hill.
The motion was approved 6-1, with Cox in dissent.
The new upgrades are expected to provide enough courtroom space for a future backlog of cases to Family Court dockets because of a South Carolina law passed earlier this year. The law directs accused 17-year-old offenders to Family Court, instead of Circuit Court.
The law, to go into effect in 2019, could double the caseload in Family Court, according to 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett.
Brackett, in a letter sent to council, said the additions will help taxpayers save money and account for inevitable growth. In the letter, Brackett described tracking criminal justice data as “akin to trying to count fleas in a barnyard.”
The solicitor said that in 2015-16, General Sessions court has seen a 25 percent increase in cases. Brackett said he believed the costs would be cheaper to address now rather than waiting for a later time and potentially disrupting the work environment of the court.
The $21 million court building is planned on county property behind the Heckle Boulevard county office complex in Rock Hill, with a second entrance off West Main Street.
The 75,000-square-foot building will need more office and courtroom space when it opens to handle the additional case load.
The new building was part of an $89.8 million York County bond package approved by voters last year. It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.
Solid waste disposal
Also on Monday, the council Monday once again extended its deal to use Waste Management for the county’s municipal solid waste disposal and transportation services.
Since the York County Transfer Station opened in October 1998, the county has worked with Waste Management for disposal services.
Waste Management’s bid won over two other bids, totaling $29 per ton. The council approved the motion 4-2.
The deal will be for an initial three-year term with an option to renew for two additional 1-year extensions.
Cox questioned why staff should not consider the actual lowest bidder Waste Connections of S.C., which offered a rate of $28.75 per ton.
“We could save ourselves a million dollars if we went with the lowest bidder,” said Cox.
Eric Rekitt, York County public works director, said the company did not send its three required references on time, and an attachment was missing.
The county expects to pay $3,915,000 per year to Waste Management, assuming that the transfer station annually processes approximately 135,000 tons of solid waste.
The company’s proposed price per ton is $2.36 lower than the current price. It’s anticipated that the county would save approximately $318,600 per year for waste disposal and hauling services.
York County initially entered into a seven-year agreement with Chambers Waste Systems of South Carolina (which now operates as Waste Management) before extending the agreement in 2005.
The county then extended the deal twice, for three-year deals.
The current deal expires on Oct. 31.
