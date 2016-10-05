Hurricane Matthew: York, Chester, Lancaster National Guard troops head to coast

A year after being deployed to help with floods, National Guard troops from York, Chester, and Lancaster counties have been activated to help with anticipated damage near the South Carolina coast as Hurricane Matthew approaches.
The 178th Combat Engineer Battalion headquartered in Rock Hill deployed 24 soldiers early Wednesday. Three teams of eight soldiers each, along with heavy equipment, are headed to coastal deployment zones, said Maj. Tom Meares, 178th executive officer. The soldiers will be tasked with debris removal to keep roads passable if the storm causes transportation havoc, Meares said.
“We will do all we can to help the people of our state,” Meares said.
More soldiers from the unit are preparing for potential deployment, as the 178th specialty is heavy equipment and other functions key in storm response and recovery. 178th soldiers handled key duties such as dam and levee repair, road clearance and other vital functions.
If the storm impacts the coast and potentially the Midlands as is forecast, 178th soldiers would respond as they are needed by state commanders, Meares said.
The entire battlalion, with armories in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Chester, Lancaster and Wellford near Spartanburg, are on standby to assist.
Last year during the October floods, dozens of 178th soldiers were deployed for a month to Columbia and coastal regions.
178th soldiers have been deployed repeatedly since 2001, with trips to Iraq, Afghanistan and other overseas combat duties, as well as homeland safety operations including New England floods, building the border wall with Mexico, and other tasks.
Check back for updates.
Comments