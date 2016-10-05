Local

October 5, 2016 12:39 PM

Hurricane Matthew: York, Chester, Lancaster, closings and event changes

staff reports

Potential severe weather from Hurricane Matthew has caused cancellations, postponements and changes in sports, school and other events in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

Here’s a list of announced changes:

▪  Community band performance for Fort Mill High and Nation Ford High marching bands, with eighth-grade band students from the district, scheduled for Friday night at the Nation Ford football stadium has been canceled.

▪  The state swimming championships set for this weekend in Columbia have been postponed to the weekend of Oct. 14-15.

These football games have been moved to Thursday, Oct. 6:

▪  Fort Mill at Clover High, 7:30 p.m.

▪  Nation Ford at Rock Hill, 7:30 p.m.

These football games have been moved to Monday:

▪  Columbia at Chester, 7:30 p.m.

▪  Lamar at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.

These games have been postponed and will not be played this week. Makeup dates are not yet determined:

▪  Lancaster at Richland Northeast.

▪  York at Ridge View.

▪  Westwood at South Pointe.

If you know of an event that is postponed or canceled, email assignmentdesk@heraldonline.com.

