Hurricane Matthew: York, Chester, Lancaster, closings and event changes

Potential severe weather from Hurricane Matthew has caused cancellations, postponements and changes in sports, school and other events in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.
Here’s a list of announced changes:
▪ Community band performance for Fort Mill High and Nation Ford High marching bands, with eighth-grade band students from the district, scheduled for Friday night at the Nation Ford football stadium has been canceled.
▪ The state swimming championships set for this weekend in Columbia have been postponed to the weekend of Oct. 14-15.
These football games have been moved to Thursday, Oct. 6:
▪ Fort Mill at Clover High, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Nation Ford at Rock Hill, 7:30 p.m.
These football games have been moved to Monday:
▪ Columbia at Chester, 7:30 p.m.
▪ Lamar at Lewisville, 7:30 p.m.
These games have been postponed and will not be played this week. Makeup dates are not yet determined:
▪ Lancaster at Richland Northeast.
▪ York at Ridge View.
▪ Westwood at South Pointe.
If you know of an event that is postponed or canceled, email assignmentdesk@heraldonline.com.
