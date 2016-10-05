Hurricane Matthew: Storm path ‘in favor of York County,’ emergency official says

Coastal evacuations were underway Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew barreled toward the coast, but local officials say York County is currently outside of the storm’s cone.
Emergency management agencies from all 46 counties are staying in constant contact with state officials and the National Weather Service as the storm gets closer.
“The track right now, which is subject to change, is in favor of York County,” said Chuck Haynes, director of York County Emergency Management. He added that the storm appears to be moving eastward from the South Carolina coast, “which is taking York County out of the error cone that can be seen on the map.”
Storm models can change at a moment’s notice, and Haynes noted that Matthew’s forecast path changed several times Tuesday.
“This does not mean that track can’t come back and we end up back in it,” he said. “Right now, the chances of us seeing a weather impact from Hurricane Matthew are very, very low.”
The impact York County can expect is an influx in traffic as coastal evacuees head inland.
“We’re going to have more traffic, more people around, more people in restaurants, that sort of thing,” he said.
Expect much heaver traffic northbound on I-77 over the next few days due to people leaving the coastal areas heading north.— Chester County EMA (@ChesterEMA) October 5, 2016
An updated storm model is expected to be released around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 will be reversed at 3 p.m. Wednesday as coastal residents evacuate. Troopers say the lane reversal will start in Charleston and continue until Interstate 77 in Columbia, at which point traffic from the eastbound lanes will be diverted onto I-77.
Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said anyone traveling south on I-77 to Columbia is urged to either change their plans or find a different route, as there will be heavy congestion in the area.
Chester County Emergency Management said on Twitter Wednesday that drivers should expect heavier traffic on I-77 north as evacuees make their way inland.
