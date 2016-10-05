Grammy-winning artists will play York’s Southern Sound Series in 2017

The Culture and Heritage Museums announced its 2017 Southern Sound Series lineup during a kickoff event at the McCelvey Center on Wednesday.
Bluegrass, country and soul musicians are expected to sell out the Lowry Family Theater in the McCelvey Center between January and April.
North Carolina bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers returns to the McCelvey Center in March, its third performance there since winning the 2013 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.
“It’s kind of like a family reunion,” Culture and Heritage Museums Development Director Windy Cole said. “Without the support or our McCelvey friends, we would not be able to bring all these lovely performers to York County.”
Local bluegrass band David Childers and the Serpents played at the free kickoff event Wednesday. . Not only a songwriter, David Childers is a practicing lawyer, award-winning poet and creative collaborator with multiplatinum music group, The Avett Brothers.
The Steeldrivers will close the Southern Sound Series in April – they are the winners of the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album.
See the full list of Southern Sound Series performers and dates, as well as purchase tickets, at www.chmuseums.org
