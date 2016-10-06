Panthers tickets are cheaper thanks to team’s slow start and Cam’s concussion

Heading into their sole home Monday Night Football game, the Carolina Panthers have a losing record (1-3), and quarterback Cam Newton is on concussion protocol after a big hit during the Atlanta Falcons game last weekend.
Ticket prices at Bank of America Stadium have therefore taken quite a hit, too.
As of midday Wednesday, the average resale price of a ticket for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup was $157.25, a markdown of 26.1 percent from where it was on Aug. 24, according to TicketIQ, which tracks 90 percent of the nation’s secondary ticket market, including sites like the NFL Ticket Exchange.
While the average seat price is more than $150, fans can still get in for cheaper. The lowest ticket price against the Buccaneers Monday is now $48 in section 554, according to the firm. Before the season started, the cheapest ticket was $64.
Tim Dolan, an editor from TicketIQ, notes that multiple factors – including the team’s slow start, the opponent and Newton’s uncertain status – can sway ticket prices. If Newton is cleared to play, for example, tickets for Monday’s game could start going up.
Newton, the reigning league MVP, will have to pass a series of neurocognitive tests before he can return to practice, and he must be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play again. Coaches could make a decision about whether Newton plays against the Buccaneers as late as Monday evening.
TicketIQ calculated that the average resale price for Panthers tickets for their six remaining home games is now $214.27, down 5.1 percent from the team’s eight-game average of $226 before the season started. TicketIQ describes that drop as not very substantial.
Furthermore, of the six remaining regular season games at Bank of America Stadium, only one opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, has a winning record (3-1.)
“That being said, the argument can be made that Panthers fans still trust their team to turn it around, enough to continue paying consistent prices despite their 1-3 start,” Dolan said.
Falling resale prices don’t jibe with what fans might have expected at the start of the season, though.
Unsurprisingly, a Super Bowl appearance tends to drive higher ticket demand the following season. Before this season started, average ticket prices at Bank of America Stadium were up 12 percent over what they were in 2015, TicketIQ said in an August report.
Days after the Panthers’ Super Bowl 50 loss to the Denver Broncos, the team told permanent seat license (PSL) holders that the prices of most individual tickets for this season were going up $5 to $12 from last year. And on top of that, the Panthers, responding to fan surveys from last year, this summer announced a new ticket pricing structure in which preseason tickets were cheaper, and regular season tickets were pricier.
About 90 percent of the seats at Bank of America Stadium are owned by PSL owners – who have the right to a particular seat so long as they keep purchasing season tickets – though they can still sell individual game tickets on the secondary market.
The recent price drops suggest that season-ticket holders are trying harder to get rid of tickets for whatever reason.
Monday’s game will be the Panthers’ 142nd straight sellout at Bank of America Stadium, noted team President Danny Morrison earlier this week at a Charlotte Chamber event in Asheville.
