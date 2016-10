BMX Supercross champions converged in Rock Hill Friday and Saturday for the Union Cycliste Internationale BMX Supercross World Cup. More than 120 pro cyclists from more than 25 countries competed in the women's and men's elite races, including former Olympians. Although he did not race at the event in Rock Hill, 2016 BMX Gold Medalist Connor Fields flew in from his home in Las Vegas to attend and support the racers.