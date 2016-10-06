Sorry, no hotel rooms here, you might try Charlotte

Few hotel rooms remain in the non-coastal areas of South Carolina, and officials are now urging evacuees fleeing Hurricane Matthew to start looking in Charlotte.
Most hotel and motel rooms in the Rock Hill and Fort Mill areas were filled Thursday, according to Chuck Haynes, director of York County Emergency Management.
The bookings followed an evacuation order of some coastal counties by Gov. Nikki Haley in advance of Hurricane Matthew, which on Thursday strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
“All of the hotels across the state not including the coast are pretty much full,” Haley said during a press conference Thursday morning. “I think we have a few rooms left in Anderson, but your best bet now is Charlotte. They have a few rooms left too.”
Many Rock Hill hotels reported Wednesday that they were quickly filling up and were booked through the beginning of next week as thousands of coastal residents headed inland.
The Deluxe Inn in York had only four rooms available Thursday night and “less than that” for Friday night, a representative said.
State officials continued a lane reversal on Interstate 26 West on Thursday. The reversal starts in Charleston and continues to Interstate 77 in Columbia, where traffic from the westbound lanes are being diverted onto I-77.
Haley said about 175,000 people had evacuated the coast, however, more residents are expected to head inland as evacuations continue.
Haynes said there have been no major problems with traffic.
“We’re expecting it to pick up again,” he said. “They’re beginning evacuations of Georgetown and Horry counties. We expect to see some of those folks come this way.”
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was working to transport about 150 patients from nursing homes on the coast farther inland, Haley said.
Haynes estimated there are 300-400 nursing home residents from the coast staying in facilities in York County.
Fire and EMS personnel in Lancaster County on Wednesday assisted 40 patients from a bus at an assisted living facility, according to Lancaster County Fire Marshal Stephen Blackwelder. Personnel from Shiloh-Zion Volunteer Fire Department, Lancaster County EMS and Lancaster County Fire and Rescue quickly mobilized a group of about 10 people.
“They needed help moving them,” Blackwelder said, adding that most of the patients were non-ambulatory. “We helped them unload those patients off that bus and into the facility.”
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
Comments