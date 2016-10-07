Hurricane Matthew: Female soldier from York ready to join helicopter rescue crew along coast

Amber Clark, the first female commander of Rock Hill’s VFW post and JROTC teacher at York Comprehensive High School, has been notified to be ready to be part of the first response efforts in what is expected Saturday to be damage along with South Carolina coast from Hurricane Matthew.
Sgt. Clark, a helicopter mechanic and crew chief with the South Carolina Army National Guard, is part of a helicopter team that conducts and assesses damage, and provide emergency rescues and supplies if needed.
“We have the capability to see things and get to places and people quickly,” Clark said.
Clark, 28, is a decorated combat veteran with tours in Iraq and Kosovo. She was selected in 2015 as the first-ever female commander of VFW Post 2889 in Rock Hill, and started teaching after graduating from Winthrop.
For Clark, serving others in a crisis is not just second-nature, it is her job and mission and duty.
“What we do is serve people,” Clark said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
