Hurricane Matthew: York County Red Cross sending crews, other groups on standby to help

Several area assistance organizations are already in motion to help with property damage and aid displaced people at the South Carolina coast as the state braces for Hurricane Matthew.
The American Red Cross Palmetto Chapter for northern South Carolina based in Rock Hill has already sent some disaster crews to sites near the coast, and other volunteers are preparing to be sent over the weekend, officials said. The Red Cross handles mass care such as shelters and assists with other disaster functions.
The York Baptist Association’s disaster response teams are on standby as they await formal activation and directions for where those teams will be sent, said Mike O’Dell, director of missions.
More than 50 National Guard soldiers from York, Chester, and Lancaster counties also are at the coast assisting with traffic and evacuation and law enforcement aid, and are preparing to start debris removal and other functions as the storm arrives, said Maj. Tom Meares of the 178th Combat Engineers headquartered in Rock Hill.
To donate to Red Cross, go to redcross.org. Donations can be chosen for Hurricane Matthew recovery on the site. To donate by phone, text the words RED CROSS to 90999 for an automatic $10 donation. For information call 1-800-REDCROSS.
Check back for updates.
