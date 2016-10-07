Carowinds closes Friday, other events postponed ahead of Hurricane Matthew

Potential severe weather from Hurricane Matthew has caused cancellations, postponements and changes in sports, school and other events in York, Chester and Lancaster counties.
Announced changes:
▪ Carowinds announced that it would not be open Friday for SCarowinds, its nighttime Halloween event. The park said it would continue to monitor the conditions to determine whether to open for Saturday. Any ticket originally purchased for Friday evening will be extended for use through Oct. 23.
▪ Rock Hill Parks, Recreation and Tourism’s Free Family Movie Night featuring Star Wars: The Force Awakens Saturday at Cherry Park has been canceled.
▪ The VAN Lacrosse tournament at Manchester Meadows has been cancelled.
▪ The NOURISH wellness event at Integra Wellness Center in Indian Land has been rescheduled to 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22.
▪ The National Softball Association’s plans are to proceed with this weekend’s tournament at Cherry Park. The majority of teams plan to play Sunday.
This list will be updated throughout the day. If you know of an event that is postponed or canceled, email assignmentdesk@heraldonline.com.
Comments