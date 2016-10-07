Local

October 7, 2016 10:43 PM

Koling leads U.S. Disc Golf Championship after McMahon comes apart

By Mike Homan

Rock Hill

In sports, there are often turning points: some good, some bad. At the United States Disc Golf Championship at Winthrop University, Eagle McMahon of Boulder, Colo., found the bad.

The leader since the tournament began on Wednesday, McMahon threw out-of-bounds on three straight approach shots on the 888-foot hole No. 13, and went from leading the field by three strokes to being down by three strokes. Clearly frustrated by the turn of the events, he finished the last five holes 4-over to finish the day shooting a 7-over 73. Heading into the final day, he sits at 8-under, nine strokes behind the leader Jeremy Koling, who is 17-under.

Koling shot the low round of the day, shooting 6-under despite wet conditions. He leads by four strokes over Nikko Locastro (5-under for the day) from Grass Valley, Calif.

Ricky Wysocki of Fort Mill stole the show on hole No. 17 when he aced the difficult 254-foot hole bordered by Lake Winthrop. Wysocki sits in third place, five shots off the lead.

With Saturday’s weather expected to include high winds, heavier rain and possible flooding, competitors will face difficult playing conditions.

“I just want to keep my heart rate level and play like I do in my practice rounds and really focus on the shots ahead of me and try to keep it between the ropes,” leader Koling said.

They said it

“Soft. Sit soft. Right there. Good.”

Nikko Locastro talking to his disc after throwing his tee shot on hole No. 18.

By the numbers

285: Birdies were hard to get with the wet weather during round 3.

399: On the other hand, bogies or worse were plentiful Friday.

1: Christopher Finn is the only player from Australia competing in the four-day tournament.

12:30 p.m.: The scheduled tee time for the lead group on Saturday.

Want to go?

When: Tournament continues through Saturday. Sunday is Spectator Day, when the cost is $10 to play the championship-level course.

Where: Winthrop University, Rock Hill, S.C.

Tickets: Single-day, $10; VIP for all days of competition, $25.

More info: usdgc.com

Leader board

1. Jeremy Koling, Charlotte, (-17)

2. Nikko Locastro, Grass Valley, Calif., (-13)

3. Ricky Wysocki, Ft. Mill, S.C., (-12)

4. Eagle McMahon, Boulder, Colo., (-8)

4. Michael Johansen, Denver, N.C., (-8)

