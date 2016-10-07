Hurricane Matthew 11 pm Friday tracking map

At 11 p.m. Friday, the latest details on Hurricane Matthew:
▪ Hurricane warnings remain in effect for the entire S.C. coast, meaning hurricane force winds are expected in the next 36 hours.
▪ The eye of the storm was about 115 miles south-southwest of Charleston.
▪ Maximum sustained winds are 105 mph, and Matthew is moving north at 12 mph.
▪ The National Weather Service in a Tweet said: “Center to pass GA coast, come close to CHS near daybreak w/ life-threatening surge along GA/SC coasts!”
The latest forecast track for Hurricane Matthew as it bears down on South Carolina:
The 11 pm Friday #HurricaneMatthew tracking map keeps the storm's eye on path to come very, very close to South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/bEeGrTLg0h— The State Newspaper (@thestate) October 8, 2016
The 11:30 pm radar look at #HurricaneMatthew pic.twitter.com/e8EIw16y20— The State Newspaper (@thestate) October 8, 2016
