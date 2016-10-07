Local

October 7, 2016 11:05 PM

Hurricane Matthew 11 pm Friday tracking map

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

At 11 p.m. Friday, the latest details on Hurricane Matthew:

▪  Hurricane warnings remain in effect for the entire S.C. coast, meaning hurricane force winds are expected in the next 36 hours.

▪  The eye of the storm was about 115 miles south-southwest of Charleston.

▪  Maximum sustained winds are 105 mph, and Matthew is moving north at 12 mph.

▪  The National Weather Service in a Tweet said: “Center to pass GA coast, come close to CHS near daybreak w/ life-threatening surge along GA/SC coasts!”

The latest forecast track for Hurricane Matthew as it bears down on South Carolina:

