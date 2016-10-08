Hurricane Matthew: Scattered power outages around York, Chester, Lancaster counties; crews working to restore

More than 3,000 people were without power in Fort Mill Saturday morning as high winds from Hurricane Matthew continued wreaking havoc across South Carolina.
Duke Energy reported two outages affecting around 3,000 residents in Fort Mill directly east of Interstate 77 around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Power was restored for nearly all of those customers by 11:50 a.m.
Crews were still working on a smaller outage affecting about 330 customers in Fort Mill around noon. A Duke spokesperson said it wasn’t clear what caused the outages, but that high winds have been toppling trees onto power lines around the Charlotte area Saturday.
About 160 customers were without power after an outage on McFarland Road in York, which was reported at 8:25 a.m. Duke crews were on site assessing the outage, according to Duke’s website.
In Lancaster County, about 120 Duke customers were without power between Lynwood Drive and Great Falls Highway. Another 66 customers were still in the dark near South Market Street while crews worked to repair an outage that began at 5:45 a.m.
Crews are working to restore power after an outage in central Rock Hill. It’s not clear how many customers have been affected by that outage.
York Electric Cooperative was reported about 530 customers without power in York, Chester and Lancaster counties at 12:20 p.m.
Teddy Kulmala
