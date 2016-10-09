York County veterans, shelter pets share compassion, loyalty

Alana Reeves, 10, could tell her new pets were going to be wild additions to her Rock Hill home.
“That one’s crazy,” she said, pointing to a black labrador-chow mix just shy of a year old, then turning to a German Shepherd. “And that one I’m not sure about yet.”
Cierra and Benny, to use their adopted names, are two boisterous but fun-loving dogs who were recently adopted last week from the York County Animal Control. Thanks to the recently-adopted Pets and Vets program at the animal shelter, veterans can adopt one animal per year without having to pay the adoption fee.
You’ll never have a pet more loyal than a shelter pet.
Melissa Reeves
Melissa and Danny Reeves, who both served tours in Iraq with the Army, said the pets provide loyalty, compassion and a waiting ear – floppy, but open to anything. The Reeves also adopted a gray, short-hair cat named Princess Jolene.
In all, they came away with three pets for the price of one: A pretty tidy bargain for the family of four.
“You’ll never have a pet more loyal than a shelter pet,” said Melissa. “I know if it’s transitioning from military to civilian life, animals provide companionship and give you something you might be missing.”
$77 Adoption fee cost at York County animal shelter, which includes vaccinations, spaying and neutering
The program is already reaching nationwide status: Suzanne Edson, York County’s animal control supervisor, also led a similar effort at her previous home in California.
For veterans to sign up, they must be either active duty, retired or honorably discharged, and show proof of service. Then, the animal shelter can waive the adoption fee of $77. The fee covers vaccinations, spaying and neutering.
The program has already proven successful, with five pets adopted in the first week.
The Reeves family named their new 3-year-old German Shepherd “Benny.” The original name was “Denny,” but they thought that the name would get confused with father Danny.
“We want to get these pets into loving homes, and it’s a nice thing to do for the veterans,” said Edson.
The Reeves came to Edson’s animal shelter just for a new cat (a promise kept to daughters Alana and Rylee), but soon fell under Cierra and Benny’s spell.
Melissa and Danny both spent four or five years in the service, stationed in Fort Hood in Texas. The two married in 2003, just a year before serving their country in Iraq.
And when the two spotted stray dogs on the streets, they made a habit of taking pictures and sending the shots back and forth to each other. It was a fun way for the two to stay connected, despite the distance, Melissa said.
If somebody has had something happen to them in the military, it’ll make them feel more comfortable.
“We found some companionship while we were there,” she said. “Everyone wanted to pet them and everything.”
Alana said she and her younger sister were “super excited” to bring the whole family home. She said the program had the potential to comfort veterans’ families of ever stripe.
“If somebody has had something happen to them in the military, it’ll make them feel more comfortable,” she said.
