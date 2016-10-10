Rock Hill officer uses newly adopted overdose treatment on unconscious woman

Just days after being equipped and trained on how to use a life-saving antidote for drug overdoses, a Rock Hill police officer administered the treatment during an emergency call, police say.
Officer Mitchell Robinson responded to a report of a possible overdose in the bathroom of a Heckle Boulevard convenience store restroom Friday evening, according to a police report. Robinson found needle caps on the ground and an unconscious woman with track marks on her arm.
The incident came just one week after some 90 Rock Hill officers were introduced to Naloxone, a fast-acting antidote that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses the effects of an overdose. The Herald on Sunday published an article noting the training and doses dispensed to city police officers. The drug, which goes by the brand name Narcan, has been used by EMS personnel since the 1970s but is being given to law enforcement to fight a heroin epidemic that has gripped the nation.
Rock Hill officers are now carrying Narcan, and Robinson gave the nasal spray drug to the unconscious woman; she became responsive three minutes later.
“He wasn’t nervous,” said Rock Hill Capt. Mark Bollinger, the department’s public information officer. “Everyone that was issued the Narcan is prepared and ready to go.”
Officers are trained to recognize the signs of an overdose and determine if a victim has overdosed or is simply high. If an officer suspects an overdose, he or she administers the Narcan like a nasal spray into the person’s nose.
Narcan has no harmful side effects when administered to people that are not overdosing.
