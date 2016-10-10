Eden Terrace will partially close to allow for new construction

A portion of Eden Terrace will be closed for just over a month to complete a road-widening project that starts this week.
Work crews will be working to widen Celriver Road through Monday, Nov. 14. A portion of Eden Terrace will be closed between Celriver Road and Wilkerson Road beginning today.
Traffic will be detoured along Eden Terrace, Riverview Road, Cherry Road and Celriver Road. The net detour length is 1.68 miles.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Need a detour?
From Eden Terrace, turn left onto Riverview Road heading towards Cherry Road. Turn right onto Cherry Road and travel to the intersection of Celriver Road. Turn right onto Celriver Road and travel to Eden Terrace
