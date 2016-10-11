Hate hearing that train horn in Rock Hill? This decision might thrill you.

If you aren’t a fan of trains blaring their horns to alert traffic on their way through downtown Rock Hill, this decision might make you happy.
The city will pay $1.1 million to provide improvements for two railway crossings on West Main and West White streets in order to designate them as “quiet zones.”
The upgrades will include extra gates, lights, constant warning time and power-out indicators. The renovations mean that trains will not have to sound their horns when they pass by, except in emergencies.
Below is a breakdown of the costs associated with creating the quiet zones:
Council members approved the contract Monday between the city and Norfolk Southern Railway Co. with a 4-2 vote.
Construction should begin in May 2017, and is expected to take around nine to 12 months to complete, according to assistant project manager Corinne Sferrazza.
Councilmen Kevin Sutton and John Black were against the measure, arguing that the contract put too much liability on the city and that the cost seemed too high.
Construction is expected to begin May 2017. Norfolk Southern expects 9-12 months for completion.
If a car or a vandal damages the gate system, Black said, Rock Hill could be on the hook for the repairs.
“Sounds like we’re bent over the barrel,” said Black. “If anything happens, they’ll blame it on us and we’ve got to pay them whatever they ask.”
There will be an annual maintenance of $10,062 and annual insurance cost of $2,200 tacked on to the expenses to keep the gates in working order, officials said. The insurance would cover costs if an uninsured driver damaged the gates, said city manager David Vehaun.
The maintenance fee goes toward monthly inspections and testing of the gates and circuits.
It’s kind of like holding your nose and hopefully moving forward.
Rock Hill mayor Doug Echols
Once the gates are complete, there will be a quiet zone establishment notice sent out in early June 2018. Train horns, bells and whistles should go silent by the end of the month.
Norfolk Southern will be in charge of the construction. The money will come from the city’s General Obligation Fund, and will be paid off over the next seven years.
Mayor Doug Echols said that although he thought Norfolk Southern’s contract was one-sided, the city needed to approve it in order to enhance the downtown area.
“We’re wrestling with a gorilla here,” said Echols. “It’s kind of like holding your nose and hopefully moving forward.”
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments