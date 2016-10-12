Rock Hill company seeks donations to help victims of Hurricane Matthew

A Rock Hill company is hosting a donation drive over the next two days to help support those affected by worsening floods from Hurricane Matthew.
Red-Line Chemical is taking in donations and supplies to help those affected by the recent floods in Lumberton and Robeson counties in North Carolina.
Red-Line will have a delivery truck at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Dave Lyle Boulevard from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday.
All items will be transported to the Baptist Mission Camps in Red Springs, N.C. for redistribution on Friday. The company has origins in Lumberton, N.C.
Red-Line is requesting that donations include: air mattresses, baby items (diapers, formula, baby food), bottled water, boxed juices, first aid kits, flashlights, all hygiene items (male and female), latex gloves, paper towels, clothing (new or gently used), pet food for cats and dogs, towels/wash cloths, blankets, pillows, undergarments (new), wet wipes, snack foods, toys and small activities for families/kids while displaced.
Monetary donations can be made to Burnt Swamp Association (Hurricane Matthew Flood Victims) PO Box 1207 Pembroke, NC 28372 or on their website at www.burntswamp.org.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
