October 12, 2016 5:04 PM

Food Lion wraps up renovation of 142 grocery stores in Rock Hill and Charlotte areas

By Katherine Peralta

Food Lion has wrapped up a major renovation project of its 142 supermarkets in North and South Carolina, including stores in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover and Lancaster. The grocery store chain also is testing a new walk-in garden cooler in its produce section in 20 locations in the region, including one in Rock Hill.

The Salisbury-based grocer first announced the $215 initiative back in March. The store redesigns include new features like easy-to-navigate formats, new decor, lower prices on staples like chicken and produce and an expanded product assortments.

 

Food Lion unveiled the updates at the Dilworth location, 2226 Park Road, on Tuesday morning.

Also on Tuesday, the grocery announced a $100,000 donation of a fully stocked mobile pantry to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to take food to needy schools and community centers.

“As we near our 60th anniversary, we spent the year making significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities to create a new grocery shopping experience. Now, customers can easily find fresh, quality products at affordable prices, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion.

 

Remodeled stores in South Carolina

Store No.

Address

City

State

Zip

841

845 Bethel St.

Clover

SC

29710

1393

5233 Hwy 557

Clover

SC

29710

1680

1360 E. Hwy 160

Fort Mill

SC

29715

2204

1046 Regent Parkway

Fort Mill

SC

29715

2570

8175 Charlotte Hwy

Fort Mill

SC

29707

1084

937 N. Main St.

Lancaster

SC

29720

1209

1730 Airport Road

Lancaster

SC

29720

1267

709 East Mcgregor St.

Pageland

SC

29728

232

1260 E. Main Street

Rock Hill

SC

29730

1580

851 116 Heckle Road

Rock Hill

SC

29730

1590

2260 Cross Pointe Drive

Rock Hill

SC

29730

2155

1918 Mt. Gallant Road

Rock Hill

SC

29732

2537

1720 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill

SC

29732

