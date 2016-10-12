Food Lion wraps up renovation of 142 grocery stores in Rock Hill and Charlotte areas

Food Lion has wrapped up a major renovation project of its 142 supermarkets in North and South Carolina, including stores in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Clover and Lancaster. The grocery store chain also is testing a new walk-in garden cooler in its produce section in 20 locations in the region, including one in Rock Hill.
The Salisbury-based grocer first announced the $215 initiative back in March. The store redesigns include new features like easy-to-navigate formats, new decor, lower prices on staples like chicken and produce and an expanded product assortments.
Food Lion unveiled the updates at the Dilworth location, 2226 Park Road, on Tuesday morning.
Also on Tuesday, the grocery announced a $100,000 donation of a fully stocked mobile pantry to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to take food to needy schools and community centers.
“As we near our 60th anniversary, we spent the year making significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities to create a new grocery shopping experience. Now, customers can easily find fresh, quality products at affordable prices, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion.
Remodeled stores in South Carolina
Store No.
Address
City
State
Zip
841
845 Bethel St.
Clover
SC
29710
1393
5233 Hwy 557
Clover
SC
29710
1680
1360 E. Hwy 160
Fort Mill
SC
29715
2204
1046 Regent Parkway
Fort Mill
SC
29715
2570
8175 Charlotte Hwy
Fort Mill
SC
29707
1084
937 N. Main St.
Lancaster
SC
29720
1209
1730 Airport Road
Lancaster
SC
29720
1267
709 East Mcgregor St.
Pageland
SC
29728
232
1260 E. Main Street
Rock Hill
SC
29730
1580
851 116 Heckle Road
Rock Hill
SC
29730
1590
2260 Cross Pointe Drive
Rock Hill
SC
29730
2155
1918 Mt. Gallant Road
Rock Hill
SC
29732
2537
1720 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill
SC
29732
Comments