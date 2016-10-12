Oktoberfest: Get your German on at Bavarian-style street festival

Clear, cool autumn weather arrives just in time for Oktoberfest 2016, Saturday in downtown Rock Hill. Starting at 4 p.m. Main Street will be transformed into a Bavarian-style street festival focused on German culture.
Get your beer steins, mugs and taste buds ready for this annual event that guarantees a rowdy mood change thanks to tasty food, sweet treats, a Beer Garden and live music courtesy of The Foothills Oompah Band.
Presented By Dyer-Hart Productions, this is the sixth year for this extravaganza, which this talented husband /wife team created. Frank Hart, along with his wife, Linda Dyer, present this festival as well as Rock Hill’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration and the popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Charlotte.
For Oktoberfest, “expect a lot of German food,” Hart said, “which includes a new vendor this year offering Gourmet Hot Dogs.”
There’s also a crazy contest that’s all the rage: the 6th annual Weiner Dog Race, which has become a popular part of the festival, Hart said, noting “the proceeds from this go to the Humane Society of York County.”
The charity race starts at 6 p.m. and is by most accounts a good time. Dogs for this race must be preregistered at the Humane Society of York County.
Along with the racing pups, there’s a kid’s play area, plus an array of vendors, including arts and crafts with unique items that are “handmade and done well, including jewelry, soy candles, hand-carved walking sticks, crochet pieces, and more,” Hart said.
Add live music to the mix. “A strolling accordionist will be out on the street to help create the right feeling,” Hart said, and “the Foothills Oompah Band will be playing most of the night. We put tables and chairs in the middle of the streets. We set up tables end to end – like in a beer hall – so eat, drink and relax with the band right there in front of you.”
As for the band: The Foothills Oompah Band was originally founded in 1996 and hail from nearby Spartanburg. The group comes complete with the uber necessary tuba guaranteed to put the “oomp” into their Oompah sound. On that trusty tuba find Abe Marsh; the rest of the band is Kemp Williams, bandleader/organizer, drummer ; Vince Demorh, accordion; Matthew Hanna, clarinet/vocals; and John Hoppe, trumpet/vocals.
Get ready for “The Chicken Dance,” “Too Fat Polka,” and more at Oktoberfest 2016, Saturday in downtown Rock Hill from 4 to 9 p.m.. For more information go to onlyinoldtown.com. For more on the music, go to foothillsoompahband.com.
Elsewhere
Friday: Weekends at Empire Pizza II-Newport; The Oneppo Brothers Band at Hickory Tavern, Rock Hill; Paul Lover for Songwriter’s Showcase/Open Mic by Michael Wayne Avery at Ledo Pizza, Rock Hill; Tantrum at Luke’s Sports Bar & Grill, Rock Hill; The Dubber at McHale’s On Main, Rock Hill; Well Known Strangers Special Acoustic Jam at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba; Little Johnny Trailer Trash at Hobo’s, Fort Mill; Chubby Knuckles at T-Bones On The Lake, Lake Wylie.
Saturday: Carolina Nation at Revolutions at The Galleria Mall, Rock Hill; Ole Town Criers at Original Empire Pizza, Rock Hill; DeCarlo, Sonic Rewind at Maverick’s Grand Opening (formerly Patriot Taphouse), Fort Mill; The Oneppo Brothers Band at Beef O’Brady’s at Baxter, Fort Mill; Porter Blue at T-Bones on the Lake, Lake Wylie.
Sunday: Chubby Knuckles at The Handle Bar Tavern, Catawba.
Send bio, press kits, photos, music links to my Facebook or jetstar413@aol.com.
