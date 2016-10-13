Chester seafood restaurant destroyed in blaze

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire that ripped through a Chester restaurant Wednesday night, destroying the building.
Chester Fire Department received a call about a fire at Chester’s Cove Seafood on JA Cochran Bypass around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chief Paul Caldwell. Firefighters still a half mile from the restaurant reported thick smoke, and found the building’s attic fully involved when they arrived.
Firefighters had just returned to the station from a house fire when the call came in, Caldwell said.
It took fire crews about an hour to get the blaze under control, Caldwell said. Crews were on the scene until around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. Caldwell said an arson investigator from the State Law Enforcement Division is assisting, but that doesn’t mean foul play is suspected.
No firefighters were injured while extinguishing the blaze.
