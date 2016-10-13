After Hurricane Matthew, Rock Hill business with NC family ties reaching out to help

Dave Oxendine and his family aren’t just helping people with their ongoing donation drive — they’re aiding family members in trouble.
Oxendine, who runs the family business of Red-Line Chemical in Rock Hill, is leading a supply drive today and Friday to help those affected by the sudden floodings caused in Robeson County by Hurricane Matthew.
Oxendine moved away from Lumberton in 1972, but is now hoping to give back and help those who are in need, especially the nearly 60,000 members of the Lumbee Tribe who live in the area.
There’s quite a number of folks without basic needs now.
“That’s where our family is,” said Oxendine. “I don’t know how many first cousins I have, but there’s quite a number of folks without basic needs now.”
Red-Line will have a delivery truck at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Dave Lyle Boulevard from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday. They were organizing donations from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday.
The company is seeking to fill up a moving truck that’s 20 feet by 8 feet with enough donations to put displaced flooding victims back on their feet, with plentiful food and dry clothes.
Sheila Oxendine, Dave’s sister-in-law, came in on her day off from work to help fold clothes.
“I wouldn’t be any other place but here,” she said. “We’re blessed to be where we’re at right now, with so many people that are struggling. I feel it in my heart that we need to give back.”
Oxendine says he has plenty of family and close friends from the Lumbee tribe who still live in the area. As of Thursday morning, he says the county has seen up to 22 inches of standing water.
The donations truck will be back in the Wal-Mart parking lot from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday.
The water levels are expected to rise again this weekend, he said, which may hamper the help from search-and-rescue teams hoping to extricate people from their cars or homes.
Dave’s mother, Maggie, has had sporadic contact with her oldest sister since the hurricane. She said it will feel “wonderful” for victims to move back into their old lives after being displaced.
“I really hope so,” she said. “I don’t know what they’re all going back to.”
By mid-afternoon Thursday, the truck had seen tens of potential donors who helped by picking up extra supplies at the Wal-Mart before passing it on to Oxendine.
I don’t know what they’re all going back to.
Once they finish the drive Friday afternoon, the items will be transported to the Baptist Mission Camps in Red Springs, N.C. for redistribution on Friday.
Oxendine said the instinct to help was immediate.
“It’s family, number one,” he said. “But it’s also people in need. So anytime you can help out people, something we like to do, it means more.”
Want to help?
Red-Line is requesting that donations include: air mattresses, baby items (diapers, formula, baby food), bottled water, boxed juices, first aid kits, flashlights, all hygiene items (male and female), latex gloves, paper towels, clothing (new or gently used), pet food for cats and dogs, towels/wash cloths, blankets, pillows, undergarments (new), wet wipes, snack foods, toys and small activities for families/kids while displaced.
Monetary donations can be made to Burnt Swamp Association (Hurricane Matthew Flood Victims) PO Box 1207 Pembroke, NC 28372 or on their website at www.burntswamp.org.
