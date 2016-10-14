Award-winning Winthrop slam poet to unleash ‘full experience’ at Carolinas Wordfest

Angelo Geter closes his eyes, enters his head space and begins to mouth a few of his lyrics, feeling them out in his mind.
His hands begin to wave like that of a conductor, timing out his meter in a way that seems mechanical, but is simply experienced.
He’s been through this before.
“I like to say that my performance is dynamic,” said Geter, Winthrop University’s director of campus programming. “It’s not braggadocious. Sometimes I get loud or sometimes I go real quiet, depending on what the performance is about. It’s the full experience.”
Geter, a Winthrop alumnus and award-winning spoken word artist, is performing Saturday at Carolinas Wordfest in Uptown Charlotte and the First Ward. The one-day festival is a tour de force of literary celebration, including poets, memoirists, novelists, lyricists and authors.
The festival will be held in various venues, including First Ward Park, ImaginOn and Spirit Square Knight Gallery. While Wordfest hosts workshops and performances for all ages, Geter will launch a 30-minute set — intended for mature adults — in the 8 p.m. prime-time slot.
Geter spoke with The Herald about his love of writing, his inspirations and his upcoming performance. Some of his thoughts have been edited for brevity.
The Herald: What got you interested in spoken word poetry, and why did you enjoy it?
Geter: I started writing rhymes when I was younger, I guess you could say raps. I took a poetry class in middle school. It inspired me to take it beyond the traditional rap-rhyme scene.
Any time you need an outlet, poetry’s always been there. It helps me if you have thoughts, things going on. Some people channel that into boxing or doing sports, but I channeled it into writing.
The Herald: What did writing or rapping or poetry do for you? Was it therapeutic in your younger years?
Geter: It was almost like a counseling session without it being counseling. It helped me put out a lot of emotions and keep going.
My mom worked in higher education. It’s almost as bad as military life, because we moved around a lot. I went to two elementary schools, three middle schools and four high schools. It’s an adjustment when you’re younger, you get used to one thing and then move again. Writing was the one thing that was stable.
The Herald: Who are your inspirations, and who did you admire growing up?
Geter: Definitely Langston Hughes, who’s one of my favorite writers of all-time, and also Walt Whitman. On the performance and poetry side, Ed Mabry and Black Ice. We once brought (poetry slam veteran) Kirk Nugent to campus, and I performed a piece for him. It was during Welcome Week one year, and I performed for him afterwards at the dinner we took him on. He told me “You need to keep doing it.”
The Herald: What has your experience been like in spoken word competitions?
Geter: I’ve been doing spoken word for about 11 years now. In college, I was the Southeastern Collegiate Poetry champion. After I graduated into the “adult” poetry world, I was a part of three poetry teams that competed on the national level, including Slam Charlotte, Respect Da Mic and the Skinny Bully Slam Team.
These events were created for the crowd to feel like they’re a part of what’s going on, to make it interactive. People from the audience can be chosen to be judges, and give the a chance to see how they think someone is.
The Herald: What’s your set going to be like? What will we see on Saturday?
Geter: I try to stay away from the cliche of what a typical poet is supposed to talk about, so I just kind of talk about what Angelo wants to talk about. There’s a variety of things from social commentary to social justice to some love stories, personal stuff, ups and downs.
Comments