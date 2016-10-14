New Broad River boat ramp in Hickory Grove opens

Boaters have a new way to access the Broad River in western York County.
York County announced Friday that the Worth Mountain boat ramp in Hickory Grove is open and ready for use. The ramp provides the only way for watercraft to access the Broad River along a 20-mile stretch.
The new ramp is at 1996 Scenic View Road, Hickory Grove, in the same area as the Dove Hunting Fields. Water enthusiasts can follow a one-mile gravel road to the ramp.
The boat ramp is 224 feet long and 12 feet wide. County officials say it’s great for kayaks, canoes and small Jon boats.
There is a large gravel parking lot at the beginning of the ramp.
“Residents have been eager for a boat ramp in this area for some time,” said Ron Pompey, assistant county engineer.
The ramp allows boaters to access the river without getting caught between two dams. Before the ramp was opened, boaters had to go to Duke Energy’s 99 Islands Dam, near Blacksburg in Cherokee County, to use the Broad River and then exit beside the dam at Lockhart in Union County.
York County last summer accepted a $500,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to build the ramp at the Worth Mountain site off Hickory Grove Road.
The money comes from gas-tax funds the state distributes to counties for water recreation projects based on the number of boats registered in the county.
The ramp project was designed by DNR; construction was overseen by the York County engineering department.
York County’s Public Works Department will maintain the ramp; DNR will monitor the use of the ramp.
York County has another boat ramp at Ebenezer Park, and a boat ramp in the planning stages for Allison Creek.
For questions or additional information about county boat ramps, please contact the York County Engineering Department at 803-684-8596.
Jennifer Becknell: 803-329-4077
