Carowinds hosts zombie wedding (PHOTOS)

Teran and Damon Armstrong exchange rings Friday at Carowinds at their zombie-themed wedding.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Teran and Damon Armstrong share a kiss Friday after getting married at Carowinds. The Gastonia, N.C. couple won a radio contest for the zombie-themed wedding and exchanged vows in front of a Jack-the-Ripper backdrop as part of the amusement park's Halloween set-up Scarowinds. The officiant dressed as a zombie and the wedding party consisted of a witch, Jack-the-Ripper, and other ghoulish characters.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Cloey Hamrick, 10, blows bubbles while holding a toy butcher knife Friday after her mom and stepfather exchanged vows at their zombie-themed wedding at Carowinds.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Roy Brown officiates at the zombie-themed wedding of Teran and Damon Armstrong Friday at Carowinds.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Teran and Damon Armstrong's red velvet wedding cake had a large, bloody brain on the top.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Dressed as a witch, Jennifer Lippel witnesses the wedding of Teran and Damon Armstrong at Carowinds on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Teran and Damon Armstrong pose for family pictures with their daughters, from left, Cloey Hamrick, 10, Tinsley Hamrick, 5, and one-year-old Paisley Armstrong Friday at Carowinds. The couple exchanged vows in a zombie-themed wedding.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Tinsley Hamrick, 5, left, and one-year-old Paisley Armstrong walk together after their parents exchanged vows in a zombie-themed wedding at Carowinds.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
From left, Terrance Carter, Mari Bendon, and Anita Hart, all dressed as characters from a Jack-the-Ripper themed attraction at Carowinds, witness the zombie-themed wedding of Teran and Damon Armstrong on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
From left, Teran Armstrong, Roy Brown, Damon Armstrong, one-year-old Paisley Armstrong, and Jennifer Lippel, smile as family and friends take photos on Friday at the Armstrong's zombie-themed wedding.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Teran and Damon Armstrong listen as Roy Brown officiates their zombie-themed wedding at Carowinds on Friday.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Teran Armstrong, right, turns around to look at a crowd Friday after her husband Damon Armstrong smears wedding cake on her face. The couple got married at a zombie-themed ceremony at Carowinds.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com
Guests at Teran and Damon Armstrong's zombie-themed wedding at Carowinds eat cake and watch the couple.
Tracy Kimball
tkimball@heraldonline.com